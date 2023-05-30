Free half term magical adventure and activities launched by Northamptonshire theatre company

This series, aimed at 4 to 8-year-olds, has been designed and launched by the acting duo behind Outside in Theatre, a Northamptonshire based not for profit organisation committed to changing and improving children’s lives through arts and theatre.

Actors Hazel Barnes and Helen Crevel, who set up Outside In Theatre in 2019, have created eight interactive, online activities – from bubble making and den building through to magical games and creative crafts. The whole series is designed to help children prioritise their wellbeing while having fun.

Hazel said: “This is free, fun and perfect for the half term school holidays. This new series was inspired by our popular Finding Robin’s Rainbow project, a digital adventure we created last year which features best friends Willow and Robin and their pal Teddy on their search for Robin’s lost feelings.

Half term fun with Outside In Theatre

“In the Teddy’s Magical Toolbox Series, Willow and Robin continue their adventures – and we are inviting children from all across the UK join in the fun from the comfort of their own homes and gardens.”

Teddy’s Magical Toolbox Series is being launched at the start of the half term school holidays, on Monday, 29th May. Two activities a day will be published, from Monday to Thursday. Here is the line-up:

Monday 29th May:• Teddy’s No-Trouble Bubbles – this activity is all about being aware. All you need to get started is a bottle of bubbles or some washing up liquid to create your own.• Magnificent Mirror Me - this is about accepting who you are and everything wonderful you can offer the world. You will need a mirror you can paint on, washable poster paint, a paintbrush, jar of water and an old cloth

Tuesday, 30th May:• Robin’s Happy Hideaway – this den-building activity is about relating to other people and working together. Gather anything and everything together you want to create your den with.• Willow’s Wishing Wand – an activity focused on positivity and setting goals. You will need a stick, colourful string, ribbon, yarn or strips of fabric.

Wednesday, 31st May• Magical Mindful Memories – an activity focused on recalling and savouring a cherished memory. All you will need to do is think of a favourite memory and look around the house for things that remind you of this.• Bear’s Brilliant Binoculars – see the world in a different way and grab two cardboard toilet roll tubes, coloured cellophane, tape and scissors.

Thursday, 1st June• Grandpa Tom’s Jar of Joy - this activity is about mindfulness and connecting with the people we spend our time with. All you will need is an old jam jar, pencils or crayons and small pieces of paper or sticky notes.• ‘Dance it out’ Disco – this is about connecting with yourself and relating to others. All you will need is to choose your favourite song and find something to play this piece of music on.

Helen added: “We are passionate about equipping young children with the tools they need to flourish in life. We believe in the power and magic of the imagination and are proud to be positively changing children’s lives. Please get involved and spread the word. This promises to be a fun, creative and uplifting half term highlight.”

Teddy’s Magical Toolbox Series has been funded by Arts Council England and Northamptonshire Community Foundation and is designed to help children with their self-care and mental wellbeing.

Like Finding Robin’s Rainbow, it aims to help children connect with themselves and their environment using the mediums of storytelling, mindfulness, drama and craft activities so that children of all abilities can participate fully.

To complement Teddy’s Magical Toolbox Series. Outside in Theatre’s Finding Robin’s Rainbow interactive storybook adventure is now on sale here: https://www.outsideintheatre.co.uk/product/finding-robins-rainbow-storybook/

