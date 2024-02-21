Free February half-term craft and storytelling events in theatre company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, for Half Term, Northamptonshire award-winning theatre company 'Outside In Theatre' is inviting families to join them as they embark on a journey through libraries and community venues in Northampton.

There will a host of enchanting drop-in storytelling and craft workshops, aimed at letting a little sunshine into your winter days!

These ‘Willow's Winter Hug’ events are designed to be family-friendly experiences, crafted for children aged four and above. Join Outside In’s storybook characters Robin and Willow for an interactive workshop filled with storytelling and engaging craft activities, promising to brighten your February half-term with creativity and cheer.

Outside In Theatre

‘Willow's Winter Hug’ was created by Hazel Barnes and Helen Crevel, Co-Artistic Directors and founders of Northamptonshire-based Outside In Theatre.

Helen said: "Willow's Winter Hug is an opportunity to spend some quality time as a family focusing on the calming effects of craft activities with the extra sprinkle of magic that comes from our storybook characters. We’ve been inspired by feedback from families, who’ve told us how much they’ve loved getting to know Robin, Willow and Teddy in our previous work and how eager they are to hear about their new adventures!."

Hazel said: "We’re passionate about creating innovative projects that promote health and wellbeing through the arts, and we’ve enjoyed bringing our unique approach of immersive theatre to this joyful craft and storytelling workshop project."

Helen added: “We are passionate about equipping young children with the tools they need to flourish in life. We believe in the power and magic of the imagination and are proud to be positively changing children’s lives. Please get involved and spread the word. This promises to be a fun, creative and uplifting half-term highlight.”

The events are free to attend, and available during half-term from Monday 19th February through to Friday 23rd February 2024. Storytelling will take place at the start of the session but families can drop in at any time during the workshop. There will be a free goody bag to take home after the experience - which includes Outside In’s original storybook ‘Finding Robin’s Rainbow.’

In addition to the live events, Outside In are hosting an online adventure version of the storybook ‘Finding Robin’s Rainbow’, featuring film and television actor David Yip. This will be available for free on Outside In Theatre’s website for families who wish to explore mindfulness through storytelling, drama and craft activities at home. This is a standalone experience that can either be enjoyed after ‘Willow’s Winter Hug’ or on its own.

Willow's Winter Hug half-term tour is supported by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, Northampton Town Council, Far Cotton and Delapre Community Council. It is an original event created and performed by Helen Crevel and Hazel Barnes.

Outside In Theatre company is based in Northamptonshire, focusing on non-traditional and inclusive theatrical forms, with a thoughtful but dynamic approach to societal issues. Founding members Hazel Barnes & Helen Crevel are experienced theatre makers and performers who previously worked for Royal & Derngate, Carbon Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse, The Core, Science Museum and the RSC’s 37 Plays project.

WILLOW’S WINTER HUG LIBRARY TOUR DATES

Monday 19th February: 2.30pm - 4pm Briar Hill Community Centre

Tuesday 20th February: 10am - 11.30am Weston Favell Library; Semilong Community Centre (Norfolk Terrrace) 2.30pm - 4pm.

Wednesday 21st February: 10am - 11.30am St James Library; 2.30pm - 4pm Duston Library

Thursday 22nd February: 2.30pm - 4pm Blackthorn Community Centre

Friday 23rd February: 10am - 11.30am Far Cotton Rec Centre

Monday 26th February: Kings Heath Primary School - pupils and their families only

FINDING ROBIN’S RAINBOW ONLINE