Free comics & manga giveaway in Northampton

Minecraft #1

This Saturday 3rd May will see Close Encounters, Northampton’s only comic shop, give away 1000’s of free comics & manga.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes - you read that right and store manager Jeff Chahal tells us that it is the busiest day of the year for them. It is a no catch giveaway with no purchase required, although a purchase does help them run these events. They will have it all - SPIDER-MAN, FANTASTIC FOUR, BORUTO, TRANSFORMERS, SUPERMAN , CONAN & LOTS MORE.

Comics and manga are colour coded by age so you can easily help your children pick books that are age appropriate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will have comics and manga from pretty much every major publisher for this colossal give away. It is a 1 day only event, doors opening at 09:30 and closing at 17:30.

Pop along to their store at 29 Abington Square and help support small business in Northampton.