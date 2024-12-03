Free Christmas tree festival at St Andrew's Church showcases local community spirit this weekend

Come and get festive with a hot drink and treat.

Looking for a way to get into the festive spirit? St Andrew’s Church, Harlestone, invites you to its Christmas Trees and Winter Teas celebration this weekend!

• Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 5pm

• Entry: Free!

Come and admire a spectacular display of 25+ beautifully decorated Christmas trees, lovingly donated by the local community.

Event running Saturday and Sunday 11am -5pm

Enjoy browsing seasonal stalls, indulging in festive treats, and savoring the warmth of winter teas in a joyful, welcoming atmosphere.

This event is perfect for the whole family—don’t miss out on this magical community gathering! Dogs are welcome, so bring along your four-legged friends to share in the festive fun too!