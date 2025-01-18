Free ballroom and Latin dance class at Carnival Dance Club in Northampton
A one hour introduction to Ballroom and Latin American Dancing.
Wednesday, 29th January 2025 , 7-8pm.
Register NOW.
Limited to 30 couples.
New Absolute Beginners Dance Class
Waltz – Quickstep – Tango - Cha Cha – Rumba – Rock n Roll
Wednesday 5th February 7-8pm
(Singles welcome)
All classes £8 pp - Free Membership - No Course Fee.
Carnival Dance Club
Weston Favell CEVA Primary School, Westwood Way (off Wellingborough Road,) Northampton NN3 3HH.
Tel ; 07860 594007