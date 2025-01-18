Free ballroom and Latin dance class at Carnival Dance Club in Northampton

By Geoffrey Bates
Contributor
Published 18th Jan 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 10:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A one hour introduction to Ballroom and Latin American Dancing.

Wednesday, 29th January 2025 , 7-8pm.

Register NOW.

Limited to 30 couples.

Send us your story - see video for detailsSend us your story - see video for details
Send us your story - see video for details

New Absolute Beginners Dance Class

Waltz – Quickstep – Tango - Cha Cha – Rumba – Rock n Roll

Wednesday 5th February 7-8pm

(Singles welcome)

All classes £8 pp - Free Membership - No Course Fee.

Carnival Dance Club

Weston Favell CEVA Primary School, Westwood Way (off Wellingborough Road,) Northampton NN3 3HH.

Tel ; 07860 594007

www.carnivaldanceclub.co.uk

Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice