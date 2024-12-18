Lumina Arts Alliance Director Dylan Jake

Lumina Arts Alliance is a non for profit organisation offering free community workshops for 16 - 24 year olds in photography, digital arts, creative makeup, painting, music production and interior design.

Based in the beautiful surroundings of 16th century Georges Row. The creative pathways initiative, allows participants to dive into immersive workshops and real world projects from day one, pushing boundaries and exploring their potential under the guidance of industry professionals.

Director artist Jack Savage states "We are excited to announce our upcoming series of free workshops in January 2025, covering a variety of creative fields, including photography, painting, makeup artistry, interior design, music production, and more. These workshops aim to engage young people who may not otherwise have access to such opportunities, helping them to develop their skills and explore their passions in a supportive environment."

Fellow director Dylan Jake explains, " Participants will gain the knowledge to build professional portfolios and develop creative skills, preparing them to thrive in the competitive arts industry. Our programs s are inclusive we are aiming to reach a wide range of young people who cannot easily access the arts."

Lumina Arts Alliance Director Lou Troy

Associate director Louise Troy adds, “ We believe that everyone has the ability to be creative. Our courses are relaxed and nurturing aiming to boost participants mental health and allow them to develop transferrable creative skills. Participants will have the unique opportunity to sample an array of genres, allowing them follow what they enjoy. We will be sharing our inside knowledge of working in the creative industry.”

You can find more details about Lumina's workshops and book on the website

https://www.luminaartsalliance.org.uk/

The Art of Seeing: Studio photography workshops - Friday, January 10th & 17th @ 12pm - 2pm Brushstrokes & Beyond: Live painting and teaching workshop Thursday, January 16th @ 12pm - 2pm Contouring a Canvas: Artistic makeup workshops Friday, January 10th & 17th 24th @ 9.30am - 11.30am Pixel Perfect: Photoshop skills for creative projects Workshops Friday, January 24th @ 12pm - 2pm Mixing with Mastering: Music production and mastering workshops Monday, January 6th & 13th & 20th@ 12pm - 2pm Designing Spaces: Interior design workshop Friday, January 24th @ 3pm - 5pm