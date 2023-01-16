Former West End singer, Sandy Smith Is bringing her Cilla Black tribute show To The Playhouse Theatre, Northampton

Singer Sandy Smith is ready to take you back to the Swinging Sixties with her Cilla tribute show at the Northampton Playhouse Theatre on Thursday 2nd February at 7.30pm.

Sandy Smith has been singing and performing to audiences for most of her life. Her first public performance when she was five at Castle Howard in front of Les DawsonSandy said: "Cilla and the Swinging 60s is a highly entertaining show, stylishly celebrating the life and music of the legendary Cilla Black as well as a handpicked selection of her well-known contemporaries, including Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Petula Clark and The Beatles."

The show will take you on a rollercoaster journey through many of the greatest pop songs of the 60s including Cilla’s chart-toppers Anyone Who Had A Heart, Alfie and You’re My World.

Cilla & The Swinging 60s is coming to Northampton

Other great songs of the decade are featured including Dancing in the Street, Shout and Do You Love Me.

"Hit after hit brings you to your feet. Cilla and the Swinging 60s has everything – smash-hit songs, great music, dancing, singing and a huge smiling memory with the unforgettable Cilla Black," said Sandy.

Her favourite Cilla hit is You're My World or Step Inside Love. They are both amazing songs that give such emotion and always brings the audience together," she said.

"I think after Cilla's death and with the TV programme with Sheridan Smith and bringing out a musical tour around the UK has reignited Cilla's already popular fan base. And who doesn't love the 60s?"

