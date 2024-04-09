Former London's West End Singer, Sandy Smith is returning to Playhouse Theatre Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Night of the Stars Show is a stylish celebration of music from some of the most legendary Artistes of all time. From Shirley Bassey, Barbara Streisand & Adele, right up to Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Abba, Queen and many more, each track is handpicked to ‘wow ‘and entertain you.

Starring the unforgettable voice of former West End Singer and as seen on ITV, Sandy Smith is currently touring the UK with her popular sell out shows and over the moon to be returning to this intimate theatre.

This show will take you on a journey through the decades including many of the greatest songs ever recorded such as “Diamonds are Forever” ‘I’m Alive’, Somewhere, and Skyfall, to name just a few!

The likes of Diana Ross, Tina Turner and Cher will leave you with that feel-good vibe whilst the anthems of Abba and Queen will bring you to your feet!!

This sell-out show has something for everyone – smash hit songs, fantastic music, dancing, singing and a huge memory of some of the biggest names in the entertainment hall of fame.

Tickets priced at only £12.50 are available online at:

or phoning 07808 804390