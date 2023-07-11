Forgotten Fabric Sale 30 July 2023...here's everything you need to know

There will also be a coffee shop - and cake, lots of cake! All proceeds from organising this event, and all the takings from the coffee shop will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Fund.

I have been holding regular sewing classes in the Pavilion at East Haddon for the last eight years - find us at East Haddon In Stitches on Facebook.

One of my ladies decided she really had to clear out her huge stash of fabric as she has more than enough for two lifetimes! She asked whether she could perhaps sell the fabrics in class. I got thinking, and decided two tables would make a decent sale. That number quickly grew - there will now be 15 stalls! There will be a wide range of fabrics, haberdashery, sewing books and magazines - and a coffee shop - so, in fact, the perfect afternoon out. The event starts at 12.30 and closes at 5.30.

Forgotten Fabric Sale. 30th July 2023 at East Haddon Pavilion. 12.30-5.30

Do you have children to keep occupied during the summer holidays - come and get stocked up with all manner of crafting materials at great prices.