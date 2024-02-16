Forestry England reveals a forest-full of family fun for half-term at Salcey Forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located just 7 miles from the centre of Northampton, Salcey Forest has February half term activities that promise a perfect blend of adventure, education, and relaxation for families seeking quality time among the trees, while not breaking the bank!

Entry to the forest is free, there is just a parking fee which allows Forestry England to manage and maintain all the visitor facilities that make places like Salcey Forest such a great day out. Forestry England members park for free, so if you’re a regular forest visitor taking out a membership is a great way to save money whilst supporting the work Forestry England does to care for the nation’s forests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are just a few highlights of what families can enjoy during the week:

Two parents walking with their children in the forest

1. Gruffalo 25th birthday trail – The much-loved Gruffalo turns 25 this year, and what better way to celebrate than a big party trail in the forest? As part of the adventure, families will be encouraged to work together to search for missing party items while enjoying fun and games along the trail. They will also learn about the intricate ways plants and animals look after each other.

This fantastic celebratory trail is set to captivate Gruffalo fans of all ages, offering a memorable and educational experience this half-term amidst the beauty of our fabulous forests. Cost: £4 per Gruffalo trail pack

2. Play tree trumps - Does your family enjoy a game of Top Trumps? This half-term, download and print your very own game of Tree Trumps and challenge your family to a competition of height, timber value and most importantly, climb-ability!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tree trumps is a great way get to know all about the different tree species growing in the nations forests and discover some of their leafy secrets! Cost: Free.

3. Become a forest rider - Cycling is a great way to explore Salcey Forest and can be enjoyed by the whole family on the flat, wide and smooth cycle trail through the forest.

As well as hitting the trail, you can ride your way to adventure this half-term with Forestry England’s Forest Rider packs. The packs have been designed to challenge children to complete a series of off-road rides, build their confidence and to enjoy the fantastic off-road cycle trails forests like Salcey Forest have to offer. Cost: £5 per pack, plus £1.50 postage and packaging per pack when ordered online.

4. Reconnect with nature on a wellbeing trail - Did you know that simply taking time to be mindful can be good for children's health and happiness? During half-term, spend some quality time away from screens with your family and connect with nature on the Forestry England wellbeing trail at Salcey Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the wellbeing trail, families can also give forest bathing a go. Simply find a quiet spot where your kids feel safe and relaxed and start practicing the art of forest bathing with Forestry England’s downloadable activity sheets. Cost: Free. And free journals available from the Visitor Welcome Point.

6. Head out on a family walk -Salcey Forest has some of the most beautiful scenery in Northamptonshire and has a number of way-marked walking trail for you to explore the woodlands without getting lost. So it’s easy to pop on your boots, pack a picnic and have a fantastic family walk.

As well as the Elephant Walk, the Church Path Trail and the Woodpecker Walking Trail, you can also buy a guide at the Visitor Welcome Point about the Ancient Oaks of Salcey Forest and use the included map to navigate your way around the forest to find these magnificent trees. Cost: Walking trails are free. The leaflet for the ancient oaks of Salcey is £1.50