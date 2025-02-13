Friday 20 November 2026 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm Brace yourself for something truly spectacular… Forbidden Nights is here, celebrating 10 years of muscles, mayhem and over 11,000 shirt rips!

Were you excited by the show stopping performance on Britain’s Got Talent? If you were left craving more, then get ready to experience their live stage show where YOU can be the ultimate judge!

“Truly Jaw-Dropping” – Metro

Ready for a new fantasy? Unleash your inhibitions as Forbidden Nights takes you to a whole new level, delivering more than your wildest dreams.

Forbidden Nights 2026

Whether you’re just looking for an excuse to let loose, celebrating a birthday or planning a sensational hen party, look no further.

“Will Leave You Breathless” - Loveit Magazine

This show is not only hot, it’s hilarious. This is your sign from the universe urging you to create unforgettable memories and finally have that incredible night out you’ve been putting off for too long. This isn’t just a typical show; get ready to dive right in and interact like never before. Sing along from your seat or go all out and book a stage pass for the ultimate experience. Each ticket includes a free meet and greet cast photo opportunity.

For the best seats in the house book now and find out why Forbidden Nights have performed to over 300,000 people. So, what are you waiting for?

Stop looking, start booking!

Hangover: optional, a night to remember: guaranteed

Tickets From £26 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm