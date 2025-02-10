FoBRC Big Garden Birdwatch and birthday celebration

More sunny views

On Saturday 25th January, Friends of Billing Road Cemetery celebrated the first anniversary of our official launch, during the weekend of the Big Garden Birdwatch 2024.

The anniversary day started in the morning at Billing Road Cemetery where committee members were joined again by visitors taking part in the Great British Birdwatch. We were very lucky with the weather.

We spent the afternoon in Christ Church Hall where we had displays, a raffle, bird box painting, a colouring table and made feed blocks to hang up in the garden.

FoBRC members were joined by some new faces as well as familiar ones. The Mayor, Cllr Paul Joyce and his wife, the lady mayoress, Mylissa took time out of their busy day to attend. Having officially launched FoBRC last January, when Deputy Mayor & Mayoress, we were pleased that they could attend our anniversary event.

Some Participants in the Big Garden Birdwatch

We were also joined by some of the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ groups, we are hoping to work more closely with these groups in the future.

We would like to thank Joy and Alan, for their help when we arrived at the hall, also Nicola from idverde who bought along the bird boxes, everyone who donated raffle prizes and all who visited the event.

During the afternoon we were given a CD of photos of the cemetery which were taken in August 2005. These will add to our growing collection (we will add these to our website) 20 years has certainly made a lot of difference! We have since been sent some other items via email.

If you have any information, photos or stories about your family members in the cemetery and would like to share these, please let us know.

Cutting the cake - again, seems only a year ago!

For example, we know that a bomb fell on the cemetery during WW2 (17th January 1941) and damaged or destroyed around 30 graves as well as many surrounding properties.

Were any of your family graves affected? If so, please contact us – any information that you have will help us with the cemetery story. Plot numbers, if you have them, would be particularly useful.

Our next event is a Litter Pick on 19th February, during half-term week, in and around the cemetery. Please come along to help keep the area tidy. Further details available on our Facebook Page and Website.

For more information on FoBRC, please contact us - email [email protected] on our website https://fobrc.org or on Facebook – Friends of Billing Road Cemetery www.facebook.com/groups or, if you would like to enquire about membership [email protected]