Flippin’ fantastic start to 2025 for the historic Olney Pancake Race

We’re delighted to welcome two new main sponsors for the Olney Pancake Race in 2025: much-loved conserve brand, Bonne Maman® joins us as sponsor of the Children’s Races and will be providing a range of their delicious jams and spreads to accompany your pancakes on Race Day.

Blackstone® joins us a sponsor of the griddles in the marquee kitchen, for our fabulous Pancake Breakfast.

Steven May, Blackstone’s UK Country Manager said, “As an outdoor griddle manufacturer, we are delighted to support the world’s oldest and original Pancake Race. Partnering with the organising team enables us to bring our flat plate griddles to help cook hundreds of pancakes for competitors and spectators alike.”

These two companies join our other main sponsors, Francis Jackson Homes, Kingsley Healthcare, and Whitworth Bros. Ltd; we are very grateful to all of them for their support, making this famous event possible.

Winning Trio from the 2024 Race

The Race is taking place on Shrove Tuesday 4 March 2025 and follows a great tradition; the race is reputed to have taken place since 1445 and has certainly run every year since 1948, except for 2021.

Ahead of the race itself, there are lots of activities taking place in the Market Place, starting with a special pancake breakfast, prepared by Ben Francis, Head Chef of the Cherry Tree Pub & Restaurant, and followed by a cookery demonstration. With stalls, even more pancakes, music, a fabulous grand raffle, plus races for local nurseries and school children, there will be something for everyone. We’re also delighted to welcome Fred, Homepride’s bowler-hat-wearing Chief Flour Grader.

The ticketed breakfast takes place from 8.00am with the final serving at 9.30am, with the children’s races at 10.00 and the main race at 11.55am; all the details are on our website olneypancakerace.org.

All the runners join visitors in a Shriving Service which is held in the Church immediately after the race.

You can also like us on Facebook @olneypancakerace, or on Instagram @theolneypancakerace