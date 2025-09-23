Five fundraisers to abseil Northampton’s iconic Lift Tower in aid of PWSA UK
The descent of the 418 feet, Grade II listed tower will test the teams' nerves while raising much-needed funds for PWSA UK, the national charity that provides guidance, support and advocacy for those living with Prader-Willi Syndrome and their families.
Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a rare, complex genetic condition which causes hyperphagia – a constant, insatiable feeling of starvation – as well as physical and cognitive disability. At present, there is no cure.
Donations to support the team’s challenge can be made via: https://www.pwsa.co.uk/donations
Funds raised will enable PWSA UK to continue delivering its vital services, from a national helpline and resources to specialist advice, family support and awareness-raising initiatives.