Five fundraisers to abseil Northampton’s iconic Lift Tower in aid of PWSA UK

By Catherine Carey
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 14:02 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 14:08 BST
Community Mattersplaceholder image
Community Matters
Five brave fundraisers will abseil down the town’s most recognisable landmark, the Northampton Lift Tower, on Friday, September 27, to raise vital funds for the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK (PWSA UK).

The descent of the 418 feet, Grade II listed tower will test the teams' nerves while raising much-needed funds for PWSA UK, the national charity that provides guidance, support and advocacy for those living with Prader-Willi Syndrome and their families.

Most Popular

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a rare, complex genetic condition which causes hyperphagia – a constant, insatiable feeling of starvation – as well as physical and cognitive disability. At present, there is no cure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donations to support the team’s challenge can be made via: https://www.pwsa.co.uk/donations

Funds raised will enable PWSA UK to continue delivering its vital services, from a national helpline and resources to specialist advice, family support and awareness-raising initiatives.

Related topics:NorthamptonGrade II
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice