Five fundraisers to abseil Northampton’s iconic Lift Tower in aid of PWSA UK

Five brave fundraisers will abseil down the town’s most recognisable landmark, the Northampton Lift Tower, on Friday, September 27, to raise vital funds for the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK (PWSA UK).

The descent of the 418 feet, Grade II listed tower will test the teams' nerves while raising much-needed funds for PWSA UK, the national charity that provides guidance, support and advocacy for those living with Prader-Willi Syndrome and their families.

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a rare, complex genetic condition which causes hyperphagia – a constant, insatiable feeling of starvation – as well as physical and cognitive disability. At present, there is no cure.

Donations to support the team’s challenge can be made via: https://www.pwsa.co.uk/donations

Funds raised will enable PWSA UK to continue delivering its vital services, from a national helpline and resources to specialist advice, family support and awareness-raising initiatives.