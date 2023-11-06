Five budget-friendly gems to explore between London and Northampton unveiled on TikTok

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a little help from the popular platform, TikTok, London Northwestern Railway (LNR) has compiled a list of budget-friendly gems for you to discover along its network between Northampton and London. As well as tips to help you bag the cheapest train travel. To help ease some of the financial burden at this busy time of year, whilst allowing families to make unforgettable memories.

Crack the code at Bletchley Park (1.8M views)

Once the top-secret home of the World War Two Codebreakers, Bletchley Parkis now a vibrant heritage attraction in Milton Keynes, open daily to visitors.

Bletchley Park

With interactive displays, immersive films and a multimedia tour, there’s something for all the family – from young children to grandparents.

There’s also a café, gift shop, and regular family events throughout the year, including a vintage Christmas grotto. Under 12s go free and it’s just a few minutes’ walk from Bletchley train station.

Explore 900 years of history at Delapré Abbey (50.2K views)

Located just a mile from the town centre – a 30-minute walk from Northampton train station or a 27-minute journey via bus – Grade II listed Delapré Abbey is considered Northampton’s hidden treasure.

Berkhamsted

There’s something for everyone at Delapré Abbey, including guided tours, interactive displays, exhibitions, and special displays uncovering the venue’s turbulent 900-year history.

There’s also a large walled garden, 500 acres of wider parkland, and an Orangery café to enjoy. Plus, entry is free for under 18s and there’s plenty of events throughout the year to keep little ones entertained, such as a Witches’ Children’s Trail, a Winter Light Trail, a Christmas Fair, and a Santa’s grotto.

Discover the market town of Berkhamsted (21.8M views)

Berkhamsted is a charming market town set in a valley of the Chiltern Hills. With its medieval buildings, cobbled streets, traditional pubs, and stunning waterways, Berkhamsted is the perfect spot to spend an autumnal afternoon.

Take a short three-minute stroll from Berkhamsted station, straight to Berkhamsted Castle where you can discover 950 years of history and explore the ruins of this free-to-enter heritage site. And later, if you have time, pay a visit to The Rex – a stunning one-screen art deco cinema. But it’s not just for grown-ups. The venue also holds regular kids’ movies for the budding movie buffs in your life.

Plus, with Christmas just around the corner, the Pop-up Bazaar indoor market at Berkhamsted Town Hall is hosting two amazing Christmas markets this year, which will definitely get you in the festive spirit!

Just don’t forget, when travelling to Berkhamsted from Northampton you’ll just need to make one quick change at Milton Keynes Central before making your way there.

Brave the slopes at The Snow Centre (17.8M views)

Situated between Apsley train station and Hemel Hempstead train station is The Snow Centre – an indoor skiing and snowboarding attraction.

Home to a 160m main slope and the largest indoor lesson slope in the UK, the centre boasts perfect real snow conditions all year round.

The Snow Centre hosts a range of skiing and snowboarding lessons for adults and children, as well as affordable freestyle and sledging sessions. Equipment is included too so you don’t have to worry about bringing it with you.

When planning your journey, remember if you’re travelling from Northampton you’ll just need to make a change at Milton Keynes Central before making your way to Apsley or Hemel Hempstead.

Explore nature at the Natural History Museum in Tring (82.5M views)

The Natural History Museum in Tring is home to one of the finest collections of stuffed mammals, birds, reptiles, and insects in the UK.

The museum café is the ideal spot to enjoy a fantastic selection of hot and cold drinks, food, cakes, children’s lunches, and daily specials. There are also a variety of special events and guided tours that take place throughout the year, including a polar bear trail this December.

Entry is free, but tickets must be booked in advance. Tring train station is just two miles from the museum. However, don’t forget, for those travelling from Northampton you’ll need to make a quick change at Milton Keynes Central before heading to Tring for your day of fun.

Travel Smart!

All of these hidden gems are easy to reach by train, so you don’t have to worry about being stuck in traffic or trying to find parking at your end destination.

As well as gems, there are also some hidden tips to uncover which will help you to save money leading up to the festive season. When you travel via LNR’s app you’re guaranteed to save money every single time you travel, thanks to no booking fees – making sure that every penny counts.

Given the time of year, money-saving is a key benefit to purchasing your ticket through the app. However, it will also allow you to travel with ease during as you simply tap through the barriers at the train station, with no risk of a penalty fare. You can also enjoy handy features such as live train times – particularly useful if a day of exploring hidden gems gets away from you. Travelling smart really is a no brainer!

To find out more or to download the app, head to the London Northwestern Railway website. The full network map can be downloaded here.

