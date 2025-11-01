Fitter bodies Men sweat, stretch and socialise

By James Treliving
Contributor
Published 1st Nov 2025, 23:22 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 13:44 GMT
Stretching out the muscles at Fitter Bodies Menplaceholder image
A total of 28 members of Fitter Bodies Men turned up the energy last weekend with a two-hour Body Blast HIIT workout and yoga session led by Stuart Scott. The session was designed to build strength, stamina and connection — and it didn’t disappoint.

The morning kicked off with a heart-pumping circuit led by the fitness team, followed by a grounding yoga flow to balance body and mind.

The session finished not with cooldowns alone — but with camaraderie, as the group headed out together to watch the Northampton Saints match.

It was an afternoon of shared effort, laughter and local pride — proof that fitness isn’t just about muscles, but community too.

