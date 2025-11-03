Fitness group to hold free strength and balance classes for those with cancer, Parkinson's and mobility issues

The classes will take place across several areas and serve those with mobility needs, Parkinson's and cancer

A fitness group is set to hold a series of free strength and balance classes for vulnerable people and those with chronic health conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Step Forward With Lewis will be putting on a variety of sessions for those with cancer, Parkinson’s, and mobility or balance issues.

The classes are facilitated by the group’s community interest company, Step Forward With Lewis CIC, with funding coming from sources including grants from West Northamptonshire Council and Parkinson’s UK, as well as fundraising and donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to increase attendee’s strength, balance and mobility, boosting their independence and confidence.

They will also work to prevent falls, easing the pressure on A&E and the NHS in general.

Free classes for those with Parkinson’s are already taking place at the Doddridge Centre in St James between 11-12pm on Mondays, while sessions for people with cancer, or those who are in remission, are held on Wednesdays from 1.30pm at The Elgar Centre in Upton.

Those latter classes are being held in conjunction with The Lewis Foundation, a charity which supplies gift packs to cancer patients in hospital, and are followed by a chance to have tea, coffee and cake at The Elgar Centre cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, free sessions for people with mobility issues will be held in Hardingstone, Milton Malsor, Wootton, and East Hunsbury from the start of December.

These classes will be held for free for three months, thanks to a grant from West Northamptonshire Council. The aim is to find further funding after this stage to allow the classes to continue for no cost.

Full details of times and dates can be found at www.stepforwardwithlewis.co.uk

People must book to take part by emailing [email protected] as numbers are limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Lewis, from Step Forward With Lewis, said: "These strength and balance classes make a real difference to people's health, confidence and independence.

"The exercises we teach not only prevent falls, but help people carry out everyday tasks and boost their recovery levels. By increasing someone's flexibility, strength and balance, these classes can transform lives.”

To find out more about the various classes, email [email protected]