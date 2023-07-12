More than 100 runners laced up at Waterside for an early morning fitness boost last weekend (Saturday 8 July) for the first University of Northampton parkrun.

The parkrun was hosted by 19 volunteers and kicked off at the Senate building and then three laps of Becket’s Park before returning to the starting point.

Olmo Velayos travelled from London to take part. He joined 114 other runners and became the first person to cross the UON finish line, completing the run in 18 minutes and 20 seconds.

The parkrun is the latest addition to the University’s array of sports and exercise classes for students, staff, and members of the public to increase physical activity opportunities here and enhance people’s health.

Senior Lecturer in Social Work Mark Allenby is one of the lead organisers for the University’s parkrun and says: “It was wonderful to see so many people join us for the inaugural UON parkrun. Comments from the runners were positive; despite one challenging hill, they enjoyed the overall route.

“Now our event is ‘up and running’ it will be a permanent fitness fixture for most Saturday mornings. Keep an eye on the parkrun website each week for confirmed dates.”

