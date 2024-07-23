First UK Runday event is off to a running start at Glenvale Park in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenvale Park has launched the first-ever Runday event in the UK, following a successful ‘trial run’ in June.

The weekly 5k event was introduced to the development in response to the growing demand for a free, organised community run among residents.

Organised by Glenvale Park’s Residents’ Association, the run offers residents of all ages and abilities the opportunity to enjoy outdoor exercise in a fun, inclusive and friendly environment, every Saturday at 9.30am.

Ian Bearder, Founder of Runday, said: “It’s a wonderful achievement to bring the first Runday to the UK after almost a decade of organising free, community-organised running events.”

Runners at Glenvale Park

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital Ltd and Managing Partner of Glenvale Park LLP, added: "We couldn't be more pleased that Glenvale Park welcomed the first Runday event in the UK, and hope to see residents and the wider community come together to enjoy exercise in the beautiful surroundings here.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the Residents’ Assocation for their part in organising this wonderful initiative."

Paul Prosser, head of Glenvale Park’s Residents’ Association, added: "Runday is a fantastic way for residents to connect, stay active, and enjoy the outdoors. It was a pleasure to help to bring this initiative to Glenvale Park."

Residents of Glenvale Park and the surrounding areas are invited to join the free organised run every Saturday morning at 9.30am, in the green space at the rear of Juniper Grove.

Participants should arrive at the What3Words reference ///target.runs.moment from 9.00am for the briefing, and register for the event, here: https://www.everyrun.world/events/glenvale-runday?lang=en