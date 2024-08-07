Fireman Sam - The Great Camping Adventure at The Old Savoy

Wed 9 Apr 2025 12:00 pm - ends at 1:00 pm 3:30 pm - ends at 4:30 pmBRAND NEW SHOW

Norman wants to go on an adventure to impress his friends, so when two famous animal explorers arrive in Pontypandy, he decides to follow them into the mountains. But when Norman discovers a rare red squirrel, one of the explorers decides to take the glory for themselves, leaving Norman stranded in a cave. Now it’s up to Fireman Sam to save the day and ensure everyone is safe on their camping adventure!