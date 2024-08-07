Fireman Sam - The Great Camping Adventure at The Old Savoy
Norman wants to go on an adventure to impress his friends, so when two famous animal explorers arrive in Pontypandy, he decides to follow them into the mountains. But when Norman discovers a rare red squirrel, one of the explorers decides to take the glory for themselves, leaving Norman stranded in a cave. Now it’s up to Fireman Sam to save the day and ensure everyone is safe on their camping adventure!
Join Sam, Ellie, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman as you become a Pontypandy Pioneer and explore the mountains. With fire engines, helicopters and brand new songs this is one adventure not to be missed!
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or
Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm
Tickets from £15 per person
