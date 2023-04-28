News you can trust since 1931
Fireman Sam Saves The Circus on May 31st 2023 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read

Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show. You can become a fire-fighter cadet and then watch the magic of the circus.

So, come along to Pontypandy and watch the adventures unfold!

Fireman Sam Saves The Circus
The stalls will be normal format and the show will run for one hour with no interval

Show times 12.00 pm 3.30pm

