Fine dining at boutique Northamptonshire cottage is recipe for a real treat

An award-winning chef has teamed up with a luxury rural retreat to offer a gourmet evening celebrating the very best in Northamptonshire produce.

Danny Tompkins, a former winner of the coveted ‘Chef of the Year’ category at the Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards, is staging an exclusive pop-up dining experience at The Cottages, a five-star boutique holiday let in Cottesbrooke.

The event offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a fine dining experience in a luxurious and intimate setting. There are limited dates available, with events planned for September 27/28 and October 11 and 18.

Danny, who is renowned for his meticulous attention to detail and has worked as a private chef for the likes of Earl Spencer and Claudia Schiffer, has created a six-course tasting menu using the finest locally sourced seasonal ingredients. Dishes include miso and sake glazed chicken thigh, cured torched mackerel and sticky beef cheek.

He said: “It’s something a bit different to everything else out there in Northamptonshire at the minute and I’m excited to be teaming up with The Cottages at Cottesbrooke. It’s a beautiful space and we can’t wait to see it packed with people enjoying great food and drink.

“The event is designed to offer flexibility in seating arrangements—whether you prefer to dine exclusively with your own party of eight friends at a private table, or to engage in the convivial atmosphere of a supper club by sharing a table with other guests.

Tickets cost £110 per person for the tasting menu. There will be a flight of wine tailored to the menu available to order in advance while a bar with gin, wine, spirits, beer and cocktails will be open during the evening at an additional cost. Guests can also book the luxurious ensuite bedrooms to stay overnight.

A three-course Sunday lunch will also be held on September 29 and October 13 and 20 at a cost of £75 per person. A deposit of 25 per cent is required to secure all bookings, with the remaining balance due seven days prior to the date.

To make a reservation or for more information email [email protected]