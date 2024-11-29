Finding hope through Art: Aspiring artist with complex mental health needs creates inspiring Christmas display

A budding artist has said it has “made his Christmas” to see some of his artwork on display at one of Northampton’s most popular festive events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James, who is being supported by St Andrew’s Healthcare, the complex mental health charity, was asked to create some artwork for the annual Winter Light Trail located at Delapré Abbey.

His pieces were created during art therapy sessions carried out by professional art therapists, which forms part of the treatment offerings at the hospital on Billing Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art therapy is a form of psychotherapy that uses art to express and articulate complex thoughts and feelings. It can help people of all ages and backgrounds to reduce feelings of distress and improve social, emotional and mental wellbeing.

This is the second year St Andrew's Healthcare has worked with Delapre

James said: “I have always been interested in art, as it has helped me keep my mind busy. I’ve been receiving treatment at St Andrew’s for three years now and art has become a huge part of my care plan, for which I’m very grateful. Creating art is a very mindful activity and the art team here have been really encouraging and supportive.

“Not only have I found my love again for art, but it’s also helped me understand my feelings better. Before, I didn’t have the words to express how I was feeling, but when I was drawing, painting or stencilling, I found it much easier to talk.”

This is the second year that Delapré has requested artwork to be created by St Andrew’s patients. More than 50 pieces of work were submitted from across the charity which were made during art therapy and occupational therapy sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James added: “Having my artwork on display is extremely rewarding and I’m absolutely thrilled to see my pieces available for the public to view. It’s honestly made my day, in fact, it’s made my Christmas. It’s always been a dream to create work for public viewing and now I’ve done it.”

The trail is open until the end of December

The theme of the patient artwork is centred around bees. This was requested by Delapré organisers as they wanted to draw attention to the beehives they have on site.

At St Andrew’s, the bee represents co-production, which means that patients and healthcare staff have worked together to ensure there is equal collaboration in care plans, treatment and recovery.

CEO of St Andrew’s Healthcare Dr Vivienne McVey, said: “Art therapy can be extremely powerful when it comes to helping people with complex mental health needs communicate their deep-rooted distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a dedicated team of art therapists who specialise in working with our patients, encouraging them to express themselves. We have found art therapy can be particularly helpful among those who communicating through words challenging.

The light trail has become a festive favourite

“The benefits of art therapy are endless and when used in the right way, it can change lives. We’re grateful to have been given the opportunity to showcase our patient artwork at the Winter Light Trail and to support Delapré Abbey – another local charity. The trail is a wonderful community and family event and we encourage as many people from Northampton and beyond to go along and support.”

The Winter Light Trail is set around the grounds of Northampton’s Delapré Abbey, which takes place every year before Christmas. The event features interactive displays, captivating soundscapes and larger than life illuminations and is open to the public from Friday, November 22 to Tuesday, November 31.

To purchase tickets, click here.