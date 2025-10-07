Find Peace in the Season: Autumn’s embrace retreat at Abthorpe Old School

Nadia Conway Yoga and Meditation expert

As autumn paints the landscape in golden light, Abthorpe Old School invites you to pause, breathe, and reconnect at the Autumn’s Embrace Retreat on Sunday 16th November, from 11am to 4pm.

Hosted by Nadia Conway of Vital Spirit Yoga, this nourishing day retreat offers a gentle fusion of yoga, meditation, and holistic practices designed to help you align with the rhythm of the season. Set in the serene countryside, participants are guided to release tension, restore balance, and embrace the stillness that autumn brings.

Whether you’re seeking renewal, reflection, or simply time to unwind, Autumn’s Embrace offers the perfect opportunity to find calm and connection before winter’s arrival.

Tickets are £77 per person, and advance booking is essential.

Bookings via @vitalspirityoga.