A Strictly Come Dancing star and singer used to holiday at a Northampton holiday park.

Matt Goss, former Bros singer, appeared on BBC Radio Northampton on Bernie Keith’s show on Wednesday January 25. He attended the studio to speak to Bernie in person about upcoming shows, but also shared his connection to the town.

The 54-year-old, who appeared on the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing and was the lead singer of Bros in the 1980s, used to travel from London to Northampton to holiday at Billing Aquadrome every year.

Matt said: “When I was a kid I used to come to Billing Aquadrome. That was our family holiday in a caravan and all I remember was… there were like 50 geese coming towards us and they decided to let a few of their possessions go at the same time and it was like Lancaster Bombers coming over you. That was my main memory: the geese and the lakes. It was beautiful for our holiday every year.

“It was genuinely quite scary but hilarious at the same time. It was a memory that has stayed with me and it was our family holiday. We came here so many times and this was our holiday destination.”

The singer went on to tell Bernie that when he was younger he thought he would be an actor. He went on to sing songs for BBC Radio Northampton on Bernie Keith’s daily show, which is on from 10am until 4pm. Matt also chatted to a fan, on air, who had been waiting outside the studio.