Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are coming to Northampton

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice - Him & Me!

Fans of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing can brace themselves for a great night out as two of Strictly' best loved professional dancers are coming to Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre this month.

The tour titled Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice - Him & Me! is coming to Royal & Derngate on Saturday, July 24 at 7.30pm.

The dancing duo, who both tour their own successful sell-out shows every year, have decided 2021 is the year to showcase their unrivalled rapport, bringing audiences a collaboration of dance, song and light-hearted fun.

Anton Du Beke has been part of the Strictly family since the very first series back in 2004 and has appeared every year since, partnering with an array of celebrities from supermodel Jerry Hall and tennis coach Judy Murray, to actress Lesley Joseph and TV presenter Ruth Langsford.

Anton managed to reach the final of the BBC dancing show twice - in 2015 with newscaster Katie Derham and most recently in 2019 with actress Emma Barton - but his most memorable partnership was with former MP Ann Widdecombe, a match made in comedic heaven.

Although he never won that coveted glitter ball trophy, he certainly won the hearts of millions of Strictly fans up and down the country, particularly when he had a temporary place on the series 18 judging panel. He was so popular, there were calls for him to be made a permanent judge and he has now been confirmed as a judge for the next series.

Giovanni Pernice joined the show in 2015 and has already reached the final three times with actress Georgia May Foote in his first series, radio presenter and performer Debbie McGee

in 2017, and singer Faye Tozer in 2018. His most recent partner was with journalist Ranvir Singh in 2020 when they both progressed to the semi-final.

Joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers, Anton and Giovanni are coming together to put on the show to end all shows – the ultimate entertaining night out. The Ballroom King and the Jive Master present a true dance extravaganza for all ages.