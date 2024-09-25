Special screening of Streets of Change film to mark World Homeless Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In recognition of World Homeless Day on 10 October, Northampton Filmhouse will host a special screening of Streets of Change, a powerful documentary film that highlights the lived experiences of homelessness and recovery in Northampton.

The free 90-minute event will take place at 6pm and aims to raise awareness of homelessness by following people’s journey from sleeping on the streets to recovery and signposting to the support available for those who find themselves in a housing crisis.

Film makers One to One Development Trust worked closely with West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Outreach Team to create the film, documenting their work supporting people who are homeless, sleeping rough or struggling with addiction and shedding light on the individuals and partners who work tirelessly to bring about positive change.

In addition to the documentary film, the One to One Development Trust have also produced an immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience to give an insight into what it is like to be alone and homeless on the street at night. The Virtual Reality scene uses poetry and artwork created by people who are homeless to bring together an evocative experience that can be used in education and for awareness-raising.

The film has gained significant acclaim and will also be showcased at prestigious international film festivals, including the New York Workers Unite Film Festival; a 20-day event dedicated to films that celebrate global labour solidarity and justice, while the VR experience will feature at Aesthetica Short Film Festival (ASFF) in York, England; one of the UK’s leading platforms for independent films.

Judi Alston, Film Director of One to One Development Trust, said: “We made "Streets of Change" to illuminate the often-overlooked stories of people who are homeless, challenging the stigmas and stereotypes that surround them.

“By highlighting the resilience of people who have been, or who currently are, homeless and maybe going through addiction and recovery, we aim to spark important conversations, inspire empathy, and drive community action. It was also important to us to tell the stories of the outreach workers who are trying to make a positive difference every day.”

Cllr Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "The Streets of Change documentary provides a moving and essential perspective on the issue of homelessness, and we hope it will inspire audiences to reflect on the importance of support, solidarity, and action in tackling this pressing challenge.

“We are very excited to see the film gain international recognition at festivals to further amplify its critical message and showcase the great work of our housing teams and partners in West Northamptonshire to a global audience."

In addition to the 30-minute screening, attendees at Northampton Filmhouse will have the opportunity to participate in a post-film discussion, exploring ways in which the community can come together to combat homelessness and support those affected.

For more information on the screening and to book tickets, visit the Northampton Filmhouse website.