Special relaxed screening of 'The Reason I Jump' to show at Northampton Filmhouse

Northampton Filmhouse will show a special relaxed screening of 'The Reason I Jump' based on the bestselling book by Naoki Higashida.

The film is a cinematic exploration of neurodiversity through the experiences of nonspeaking autistic people around the world. There will be a relaxed screening of this film on Saturday, July 17 at 3.30pm and standard screenings on Monday, July 19 at 7pm and Wednesday, July 28 at 6.15pm.

The relaxed screening aims to assist with the accessibility and enjoyment of 'The Reason I Jump' by including an accompaniment of a special subtitle stream, which will include both subtitling dialogue as well as warnings of potentially challenging or difficult moments within the film itself.

These warnings will focus on moments that could be challenging from a visual, aural and emotional perspective and will be accompanied by guidance text and symbols alerting viewers to the imminent approach of any such moments.

Northampton Filmhouse reopened in June with cinema-goers able to return to the popular venue with special measures in place to ensure that everything is Covid-safe for audiences and staff in line with national guidance. For the full details of all safety measures, visit the Covid safety page on the Northampton Filmhouse website.The reopening of the filmhouse was made possible by a grant from the Government's Culture Recovery Fund.

Tickets are priced at £10.50 for most screenings with concessions available for over 60s, under 14s, students, receivers of Universal credit and disabled patrons. Tickets must be booked in advance and will be sent to customers as e-tickets.