Screen Northants was on a roll before Covid. Their objective was simple. Make films in Northamptonshire and provide opportunities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, train them and ultimately guide them into employment in Film/TV industry. They secured a grant from BBC Children in Need and in the first 3 years made 3 feature films and worked with 210 local young people.

Screen Northants Academy aims to create a meritocracy in the Film and TV industry.

The film and TV industry is not inherently classist, racist, sexist or ableist and yet these demographics are currently underrepresented.

This was filmed on Guildhall Road

This would suggest that there are barriers of entry to industry which make it much harder to access for people from these groups.

The academy exists to remove those barriers to industry, create a level playing field and develop an equality of workforce, based solely on competence and work ethic.

The 3 main barriers are;

Socio-economic. The entry level pay (sometimes no pay at all) makes it impossible for those from less affluent backgrounds to get their foot on the ladder and establish themselves.

Geographical. Most film and tv is made in just a few concentrated areas around the country. If you don’t live in those areas, it is very difficult to break into industry. Particularly if this is coupled with the socio-economic barrier.

Exposure (You cant be what you cant see). Young people are not being exposed to people who look and sound like they do in the industry. They are not seeing themselves reflected back and therefore do not believe that they belong and are able to participate. They are also not being exposed to the breadth of roles within the industry, often roles with skillset requirements that suit their interests.

The Academy believes that talent should have the opportunity to be identified, developed and nurtured no matter the background of the young person.

Screen Northants Director, Paul Mills "Covid really took the wind out of our sales. The Academy works because the young people we work with are engaged on professional projects. They are part of the crew. They get to experience the whole process alongside industry professionals and it was just not possible to do that with lockdown restrictions in place. With work now being completed on Macbeth and a new feature film starting Pre Production in September, we now have lots of opportunities for local young people interested in careers in Film/TV".

The young people Screen Northants work with are aged 14-21, within education in Northamptonshire and from demographics underrepresented in the Film and TV industry. If you interested in joining the Academy or know someone who might be. You can contact Screen Northants through their website www.screennorthants.co.uk

All the opportunities academy provides are free to the young people who they work with. If you want to support this, they have a Just Giving page where you can donate.

This is what a couple of the Academy graduate have to say about their experience with Screen Northants.

"I first worked with Screen Northants in 2016 when I joined them for Work Experience with their Academy. We were tasked to scout locations in the local area, I quickly decided this would be my career. Before joining Screen Northants I was struggling with anxiety and lack of confidence. I also had undiagnosed ADHD and often struggled to feel like I fitted in anywhere. Working with Screen Northants was a game changer, it meant that I was starting to make steps in the right direction for the future I wanted.… 7 years later and I am an electrician working on Netflix dramas. I can’t recommend Screen Northants enough. Rhiannon Pallister", Academy Graduate

"I can safely say that working with Screen Northants through the years has truly helped me build the foundations I needed to gaining work and confidence within the TV/Film industry. I’ve just passed my 1 year anniversary of working in, gaining 5 HETV credits and 1 Feature since being given my first opportunity by Screen Northants. The team are incredibly supportive and a major catalyst within the Midlands for nurturing young filmmakers and their ability to create and work at professional level."Sam Dudman, Academy graduate.

