Release date revealed for Alan Carr's new sitcom about growing up in Northampton

A release date for Alan Carr’s new sitcom about growing up in Northampton in the eighties has been revealed.

Changing Ends, will be based on Alan’s memoirs from growing up in the eighties and ‘discovering the man he wanted to be’ and will star the man himself, according to the production company, Baby Cow Productions.

The sitcom was first announced in February 2021, before the Chatty Man confirmed at the start of 2023 that filming had begun.

Alan Carr's new sitcom about growing up in Northampton will be released later this year. Photo: ITV.

Speaking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Radio on January 6, Alan said he sat through 500 children pretending to be him, in auditions.

A young boy named Oli has been given the role and Amanda described him as “the cutest”.

Alan, whose father managed Northampton Town Football Club from 1985 until 1990, added: “Oli is so talented, so wonderful and he just got it right. We’re filming it as we speak and it’s coming out later in the year.”

Now ITV has announced it will be available to stream on ITVX from June 1, 2023.

ITV describes the show: “Changing Ends is co-written by the BAFTA award winning Alan Carr and the Scottish BAFTA and RTS award winning Simon Carlyle, based on Alan’s own life in Northampton in the 1980’s growing up as the son of a fourth division football manager.