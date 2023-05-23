Only a week to go until wait for Alan Carr’s new series is over – here’s what we know about it so far

There is just over a week to go until the eager wait for the release of Alan Carr’s new sitcom comes to an end.

Changing Ends, which will follow the Chatty Man’s life growing up in Northampton in the eighties, will air for the first time next Thursday (June 1) on streaming service ITVX.

The six-part series has been labelled an “autobiographical comedy” and is expected to be a love letter to a time and town where things were not always inclusive.

Following his journey through puberty, adolescence and discovering who he was a gay man during a less accepting decade, the series is based on Alan’s memoirs from growing up.

Alan will star as himself in the present day and his younger self will be played Oliver Savell, from Belfast – one of around 500 young males who auditioned for the part.

The Chatty Man recalled the audition process in a radio interview on Heart with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston in January this year.

Live on air, Alan described Oli as “talented” as he “just got it right” – with Amanda commenting on his cuteness.

The sitcom was first announced in February 2021 and has been created by production company Baby Cow Productions, which is also behind the hit show Gavin and Stacey.

Two years on from the announcement, Alan himself confirmed that filming had begun and now, less than half a year later, the time has come for the six-parter to hit our screens.

Changing Ends has been co-written by the BAFTA award-winning comedian and actor himself, alongside Scottish BAFTA and RTS award-winning Simon Carlyle.

The show will also depict what Alan’s experience of being the son of a fourth division football manager was really like, as his father managed Northampton Town Football Club for five years from 1985 to 1990.

Besides Oliver, other cast members have also been confirmed – including Shaun Dooley and Nancy Sullivan who will play Alan’s parents Graham and Christine, and Taylor Fay as his younger brother Gary.