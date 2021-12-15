Northamptonshire landlady set to star in new Channel 4 comedy show hosted by Jimmy Carr

A Northamptonshire landlady is set to feature on a comedy television show hosted by Jimmy Carr tomorrow night (Thursday, December 16).

Miranda Clare, who runs the Live and Let Live pub in Harpole, will star on the first ever episode of new show I Literally Just Told You, which airs at 9pm on Channel 4 tomorrow.

The show, created by Richard Bacon, sees players answer questions that have just been written, about things that have just happened during the show, in a bid to win £25,000.

Miranda Clare is the landlady at The Live and Let Live pub in Harpole

Miranda, 42, said: "I was heading off on holiday back in July and a lady from Channel 4 slid into my Instagram DMs and said we have seen your profile and think you would be a good fit for the programme.

"Three weeks later and a lot of Skype interviews done, I headed down to London to spend nine hours with Jimmy Carr. He's absolutely lovely, such a nice man. It was just brilliant. Such good fun.

"We were the first episode of the series. It's a brand new concept and the questions are written as it's being filmed. You have to remember stuff.

"At the end of the day, you have got to have a good memory. I do like to think I have...

"I can't tell you too much as to how I got on, you will have to wait and watch tomorrow. I'm going to have it on in the pub."

Miranda said the TV company may even contact her for shows in the future.

"They said we would love to use you in other things. I'm always up for things like this. If I think it will work and the pub gets a mention then that's really important to me. I'm always prepared to be that extrovert," the landlady added.

Jimmy Carr said I Literally Just Told You is the best pitch for a TV show he has 'ever heard'.

He said: "All the best ideas sound crazy when you first hear them, but I genuinely believe this idea will stay crazy for years. And most importantly, I like the title, which makes it sound like I’m properly annoyed with you just for asking me what it’s called.“

Richard Bacon added: “I had this hunch that most people’s short-term memory is so bad you could just give contestants and the audience all the answers in a game show, and they’d still get most of them wrong.

"It’s great to have Jimmy Carr as the host, who will bring his trademark wit and flair to the show and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”