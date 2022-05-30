Northampton singer’s sizzling performance wins a duet-date on ITV’s Romeo and Duet

Singer songwriter from Northampton, Corinna Jane, bagged herself a duet-date when she appeared on ITV Romeo and Duet on Saturday night .

The programme, hosted by Oti Mabuse, sees singletons stand on a balcony and serenaded by potential love matches they can hear, but not see.

Singing a version of Blondie’s Heart of Glass, Corinna managed to tempt suitor Andrew Otley down from the balcony, to a duet date.

Corinna and her date.

When the screen rolled back Andrew said: “First of all what a voice! Incredible! And I love that song!”

Speaking during rehearsing for the duet date he said: “My first reaction when I saw Corinna was just wow!”

Corinna said about Andrew: “I was really pleased. He had that gentlemanly old school vibe.”

Viewers saw the couple rehearsing a duet of the song “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes.

Chemistry seemed to sizzle when the pair were singing but a chill appeared in the air when they started talking about their pets.

“I think the date is going really well,” said Andrew, from North Wales. “There is only one major problem. Corinna is a cat person and I’m a dog person.”

“That was quite a steamy performance!” said presenter Oti, when the two performed the duet later in the show.

The romantic chemistry between the pair did not quite ignite the audience and another couple beat them to win the show.

Speaking after the programme aired, Corinna lifted the lid on what it was like when she first met her match at the bottom of the staircase.

She said that when the screen rolled back and she knew she had won the date, she was excited to see Andrew.

“When I first saw Andrew, I was really impressed,” she said.

“I think the producers had really listened to what I was looking for in a match as he had this real old school gentlemanly charm. I was excited to see if there was any chemistry.

“In fact there was a physical attraction and he was incredibly easy to work with – he had this amazing powerful voice.

“We had been given the song Senorita by Shawn Mendes which I was really pleased with as it was quite a sexy song and the show is about dating after all.”

Corinna also managed to speak to the show’s host Oti Mabuse who enquired what she thought of her match.

After the show Andrew and Corinna have spoken on the phone and were even trying to plan a date.

Unfortunately, the pair did not go on the date as Corinna had to embark on a boutique cruise ship where she is currently performing as a soloist singer.

“We’ve had to plan an Instagram live chat instead,” she laughed.