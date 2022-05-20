Northampton singer songwriter to serenade suitor on hot new ITV dating show

A sultry Northampton singer songwriter, will be appearing on a brand new prime time ITV dating show next week.

Corinna Jane from Northampton, will be appearing on the ITV show “Romeo and Duet” on Saturday May 28th.

She will be one of the contestants singing at the bottom of a Shakespeare inspired balcony in an attempt to coax a singleton looking for love down the staircase.

Romeo and Duet

Strictly Come Dancing Superstar Oti Mabussi leads the musical matchmaking where a suitor picks one of three contestants based entirely on hearing them sing a song.

The newly formed couple will then head off to learn a duet, before returning later in the show to perform that number in a romantic love battle - a singing competition against the other couples.

Corinna auditioned for the show via zoom in November 2021, having responded to a casting call.

She says: “When I got the call to tell me that I had been chosen as one of the contestants, I was obviously very excited because it has been a life long dream to perform on ITV on televison. It felt like a manifestation come true,” she says.

Corinna Jane

The show was pre-recorded in February 2022 and the episode in which Corinna performs will be aired on Saturday May 28 at 7pm.

“I can’t give away yet what song I will be singing on ITV, or even if I was chosen to go on a duet-date,” says Corinna.

No stranger to performing music, Corinna has been producing and writing her own brand of quirky often piano-driven music since the age of 15 with 4 EP’s under her belt and airplay on many BBC radio stations.

She released her 4th EP entitled “Queen of Wands” in November 2021 and has toured extensively with her band in the UK and internationally.

Corinna is also embarking on another international adventure as she is preparing to set sail for the Mediterranean, performing as a soloist singer on a boutique cruise liner.