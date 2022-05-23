Northampton singer songwriter to appear on new ITV dating show ‘Romeo and Duet’

Corinna Jane.

A Northampton singer songwriter will appear on a brand new prime time ITV dating show.

Corinna Jane will be on our screens on the ITV show ‘Romeo and Duet’ on Saturday (May 28), which is a seven-part, prime-time programme.

She will be one of the contestants singing at the bottom of a Shakespeare inspired balcony in an attempt to coax a singleton looking for love down the staircase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing Superstar Oti Mabussi leads the musical matchmaking show where a suitor picks one of several contestants based entirely on hearing them sing a song.

The newly formed couple will then head off to learn a duet, before returning later in the show to perform that number in a romantic love battle - a singing competition against the other couples.

The crowd’s chosen couple then get whisked off for another date to see if love can truly blossom.

Corinna auditioned for the show via zoom in November 2021, having responded to a casting call.

She said: “When I got the call to tell me that I had been chosen as one of the contestants, I was obviously very excited because it has been a lifelong dream to perform on television.

“It felt like a manifestation came true.

“I can’t give away yet what song I will be singing on ITV, or even if I was chosen to go on a duet-date.”

No stranger to performing music, Corinna has been producing and writing her own brand of quirky, often piano-driven music since the age of 15 with four EP’s under her belt and airplay on many BBC radio stations.

She released her fourth EP entitled ‘Queen of Wands’ in November 2021 and has toured extensively with her band in the UK and internationally.

Corinna is also embarking on another international adventure as she is preparing to set sail for the Mediterranean, performing as a soloist singer on a boutique cruise liner.