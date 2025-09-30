From Bake Off to X Factor, although not blessed with dozens of reality wannabes, Northampton has had some notable stars of past shows.
1. Reality stars from Northampton
2. The Great British Bake Off
Deborah Manger, from Northamptonshire, appeared in The Great British Bake Off in 2013. At the time, Deborough was the deputy medical director and specialist in special care dentistry at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. Deborah left the competition in week three.
3. The Great British Bake Off
Ben Frazer, from Northampton, appeared in Series 2 of The Great British Bake Off in 2011. Ben was a former West End actor/dancer-turned-graphic designer who appeared in classic shows such as Cats, Rents and Les Miserables. He left the competition in episode four.
4. Junior Bake Off
Oliver from Northamptonshire was 10 when he appeared in Junior Bake Off in 2019. At the time, he said he was introduced to baking at six years old by his nan and he had aspirations to follow in her footsteps and work in a bakery. Oliver was eliminated in the first heat of the competition.