Northampton retro: 17 of our stars in reality shows like Big Brother, Great British Bake Off and X Factor from years gone by...how many can you remember?

By David Summers
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:37 BST
With Emily from Northampton hitting the headlines for being sensationally booted out of Big Brother after just one day this week, we’ve taken a look back at our reality stars of the past.

From Bake Off to X Factor, although not blessed with dozens of reality wannabes, Northampton has had some notable stars of past shows.

How many can you remember? And if there are any we’ve missed, email us at [email protected]

Northampton has had some notable stars of reality shows in years gone by

1. Reality stars from Northampton

Northampton has had some notable stars of reality shows in years gone by Photo: Various

Deborah Manger, from Northamptonshire, appeared in The Great British Bake Off in 2013. At the time, Deborough was the deputy medical director and specialist in special care dentistry at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. Deborah left the competition in week three.

2. The Great British Bake Off

Deborah Manger, from Northamptonshire, appeared in The Great British Bake Off in 2013. At the time, Deborough was the deputy medical director and specialist in special care dentistry at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. Deborah left the competition in week three. Photo: Channel 4

Ben Frazer, from Northampton, appeared in Series 2 of The Great British Bake Off in 2011. Ben was a former West End actor/dancer-turned-graphic designer who appeared in classic shows such as Cats, Rents and Les Miserables. He left the competition in episode four.

3. The Great British Bake Off

Ben Frazer, from Northampton, appeared in Series 2 of The Great British Bake Off in 2011. Ben was a former West End actor/dancer-turned-graphic designer who appeared in classic shows such as Cats, Rents and Les Miserables. He left the competition in episode four. Photo: Channel 4

Oliver from Northamptonshire was 10 when he appeared in Junior Bake Off in 2019. At the time, he said he was introduced to baking at six years old by his nan and he had aspirations to follow in her footsteps and work in a bakery. Oliver was eliminated in the first heat of the competition.

4. Junior Bake Off

Oliver from Northamptonshire was 10 when he appeared in Junior Bake Off in 2019. At the time, he said he was introduced to baking at six years old by his nan and he had aspirations to follow in her footsteps and work in a bakery. Oliver was eliminated in the first heat of the competition. Photo: Channel 4

