Northampton Film Festival soon to return for fourth year with ‘more films than ever before’

Northampton Film Festival is soon to return for its fourth year and the organiser has promised “more films than ever before”.

This non-profit event exists to increase access to the film and creative industries. It hopes to empower local people and provide a platform for underrepresented voices – as well as bringing brilliant work from across the country to local audiences.

Festival director Becky Carrier told the Chronicle & Echo: “The quality across the board has been even higher. We didn’t expect to have to turn down great films we would have loved to have shown – it is a total privilege.

“The festival has gained a reputation and there will be really diverse work on show.”

The festival will begin on Saturday (March 7) with its opening gala at Delapre Abbey, and will remain there the following day for a number of International Women’s Day screenings.

The event will then move to the University of Northampton from next Monday (March 10) for a variety of short film screenings and networking opportunities.

There will be feature film screenings at the Northampton Film House and The Creative Place in the days to follow, before the awards ceremony rounds off the festival on March 15.

Located at the Guildhall, this glitzy awards ceremony will be a great opportunity to network – and it is open to all members of the public to attend.

“We show lots of films with local connections and people love to see things they know on screen,” said Becky. “From primary school filmmakers to people established in the industry, we have films from all corners of the UK.”

With such a variety of films offering different takes on life, Becky wants to reassure potential attendees that the aim of this event is to be as accessible as possible.

“Filmmakers want to show the best of what they can do in a short amount of time,” said Becky. “People were blown away by the step up from year two to three, and our reputation has grown. We want to continue getting bigger and better.”

Becky is particularly excited for the English premiere of ‘Gama Bomb – Survival Of The Fastest’ on March 9. Based on Northern Irish thrash band Gama Bomb, Becky believes audience members will really love this screening.

For more information on Northampton Film Festival, visit the event’s website and view the schedule here.