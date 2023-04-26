Coming to Northampton Filmhouse in May, Northampton Film Festival 2023’s line up is the biggest ever. The 2023 programme for Northampton Film Festival is made up of 59 local and British short and feature length films, with many already winning awards at other festivals around the world. The full line up can be found in their Film Guide https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/films

Festival Director Becky Carrier says, “It’s the first year we’ve opened the entries up to the whole of Great Britain and we have not been disappointed! It’s also the first year we’ve accepted feature length films and it’s great that we’re able to show off award-winning feature films from Northampton as well as unique and highly entertaining documentaries and dramas from across the country. We’ve excited to showcase more local talent and feel really honoured that some highly celebrated filmmakers have chosen to enter their film into Northampton Film Festival.”

59 films will screened at Northampton Filmhouse over 14 screenings between 23rd and 31st May. All of the films that are being screened are in competition for Best Film in various categories, from Best Short Documentary to Best Northamptonshire Drama. The winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony at the Royal Theatre Northampton on 1st June.

Northampton Filmhouse hosts the 2023 festival

The films include:

- Short film Incompatible from Director Maxine Peake which highlights the importance of pro-choice, in a world where women are still fighting for autonomy over their own lives and bodies. The film premiered at British Shorts, Berlin, and has gone on to play at world-renowned festivals like Aesthetica Short Film Festival, Bolton International Festival, Leeds International Festival and Norwich Film Festival. The film also has a Northants connection through editor Colin Goudie (Monsters, Rogue One).

- Northamptonshire feature filmWild Bones from Writer/Director Jack James which won the award for Best Narrative Feature at Atlanta Underground Film Festival, Arizona Underground Film Festival and the Cuzco Underground Film Festival. Horror Fuel describes the film as “Dripping with dread and rich in unsettling atmosphere…. A chilling look at a fracturing mind.” The festival has described the screening, which also features two other short films, as ‘not for the fainthearted’.

- Multi-award-winning feature length documentary A Life On The Farm has been described as ‘Monty Python meets The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ but suitable for a 12A audience! Festival Director Becky Carrier, says “This astonishing, highly entertaining and life-affirming documentary is not to be missed. There’s unbelievably silly moments, lots of laughs but it also made me think about how I live, personal relationships and what you want to get out of life.”

This award-winning documentary opens the festival

The festival has been made possible with the support of Northampton Town Centre BID, the University of Northampton, Panavision, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, CARRIER-media and Northampton Town Council.

Screenings can be booked individually or you can buy a festival pass, which gives you access to all the film screenings, for £35 (or £31.50 if you’re 16-25yrs) or for an extra ten pounds you can also get access to invite-only events like the Awards Ceremony. The full line up information, tickets and passes can be found on Eventive, the festival’s booking site https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/

Incompatible director Maxine Peake