The Northampton Film Festival celebrates the unique independent spirit of Northamptonshire: it is a county of Rebels and Revolutionaries, Traitors and Trailblazers, Misfits and Mavericks, Creatives and Changemakers. At this time of year, we particularly think about the hatching of the gunpowder plot here in Northamptonshire, but the times when Northamptonshire has been at the centre of pivotal British events doesn't stop there. Northampton Film Festival intends to make sure people throughout the UK and beyond, know that Northamptonshire is kind of a big deal....

For the first time ever Northampton Film Festival is open to filmmakers from across Great Britain who can submit their short and feature films for consideration for the 2023 festival. With more films and categories than ever, Northampton Film Festival now has more judges, patrons and opportunities for young film makers too. The first judges to be announced by Northampton Film Festival are for the 16 and Under short film category.

Northampton Film Festival 2022's Main Competition winner, Northampton Director Marcus Anthony Thomas will be joined on the judging panel by Kuljinder Khaila, Chair of the Royal Television Society Midlands and Executive Producer at BBC Academy, and Northampton-born Liza Rhea, Environment Modelling Supervisor at Walt Disney Animation Studios, Vancouver.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Royal Theatre Northampton.

The 3 judges will watch the shortlist of entries drawn up by Northampton Film Festival to pick the winner of Best Film and runner up in the category including a special award for the Best Northants Film.

Becky Carrier, Festival Director, says, "We're very excited about our 16 and Under judging panel who have a wealth of industry experience. Marcus is a recent National Film and Television School graduate and knows what filmmakers are going through on the ground. Kuljinder has a real passion for young people and the Midlands, and has his finger on the industry pulse locally and nationally. Then Liza has gone from Northampton all the way to Canada with Disney, directing The No 2 to Kettering for Disney+. If I was a young person I'd love these people to be watching my films!"

When asked what makes a great short film judge Kuljinder Khaila said, "A great short film needs to evoke emotion. Whether it's humour or hate, be bold about making people 'feel'. Secondly, a short film needs momentum, not just reflect a moment. In a word, a great short film needs to 'move'. It should both move you and move along." Judge Marcus Anthony Thomas says, "I think the best short films have a clear and simple concept with a unique perspective, which together helps to surprise an audience."

Judges for the Main Drama and Documentary categories will be announced soon.

Filmmakers can submit their short and feature length films – drama and documentaries - now via FilmFreeway.com. There are separate categories and prizes for 16 years and under, Northants films and films from around Great Britain.

The submission link is filmfreeway.com/NorthamptonFilmFestivalUK and you can read about the festival at www.northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk