Northampton-based streaming network signs deal to show Mixed Martial Arts talent search
Japanese company secures rights for five weekly episodes
A Northampton-based sports streaming network has officially partnered an on-demand service to show its Mixed Martial Arts talent search series.
MMA TV’s founder and CEO Siju Roseje’s Find A Star will premiere on Rakuten TV this month after the Japanese company secured the rights. The five weekly episodes will follow the progress of 20 contestants who were shortlisted after a nationwide appeal for promising fighters who haven’t entered a professional ring before.
The candidates will complete a set training programme before competing in a series of Bootcamps under the watchful eye of the judges joining Roseje: UAE Warriors Heavyweight Champion Chi Lewis-Parry, KSW fighter Jason “the assassin” Radcliffe, Oktagon MMA’s Alex Lahore and Prim3’s Matt Carroll.
MMA TV founder, CEO and Find A Star judge Siju Roseje, based in Northampton, said: “Rakuten TV has partnered with us because MMA is a fast growing sport and our platform is best placed to ride the wave of this increasing popularity. Rakuten sees the potential of the Find A Star series because the talent is incredible, the personalities are big and the winners are going to make a huge impact on the fight scene in the UK and beyond.”
The two winners of MMA TV’s Find A Star contest will receive lucrative multi-fight contracts with promoters Prim3, star in a Prime3 fly-on-the-wall documentary series building up to their bouts, long-term contracts with Mogul Management, and sponsorship deals with RDX Sports.
Siju Roseje launched MMA TV to provide a platform for the top MMA talent to showcase their skills and attract investment and promotional partners to themselves and the industry.