Northampton-based streaming network signs deal to show Mixed Martial Arts talent search

A Northampton-based sports streaming network has officially partnered an on-demand service to show its Mixed Martial Arts talent search series.

MMA TV’s founder and CEO Siju Roseje’s Find A Star will premiere on Rakuten TV this month after the Japanese company secured the rights. The five weekly episodes will follow the progress of 20 contestants who were shortlisted after a nationwide appeal for promising fighters who haven’t entered a professional ring before.

The candidates will complete a set training programme before competing in a series of Bootcamps under the watchful eye of the judges joining Roseje: UAE Warriors Heavyweight Champion Chi Lewis-Parry, KSW fighter Jason “the assassin” Radcliffe, Oktagon MMA’s Alex Lahore and Prim3’s Matt Carroll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MMA TV founder Siju Roseje

MMA TV founder, CEO and Find A Star judge Siju Roseje, based in Northampton, said: “Rakuten TV has partnered with us because MMA is a fast growing sport and our platform is best placed to ride the wave of this increasing popularity. Rakuten sees the potential of the Find A Star series because the talent is incredible, the personalities are big and the winners are going to make a huge impact on the fight scene in the UK and beyond.”

The two winners of MMA TV’s Find A Star contest will receive lucrative multi-fight contracts with promoters Prim3, star in a Prime3 fly-on-the-wall documentary series building up to their bouts, long-term contracts with Mogul Management, and sponsorship deals with RDX Sports.

Siju Roseje launched MMA TV to provide a platform for the top MMA talent to showcase their skills and attract investment and promotional partners to themselves and the industry.