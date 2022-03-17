The first series of Bridgerton captured the nation with its great love stories, historic traditions, over the top fashion and saucy scenes.

And the excitement is building once again as series two is just a few days away from release on Netflix - the second installment drops on the streaming service on Friday, March 25.

In the opening shots of episode one of the first series, it is clear to see Bridgerton cast and crew descending on Bath during filming.

But what many people might not know is that an iconic scene from the series was filmed on the Northamptonshire border.

During the Vauxhall Ball in episode one, in perhaps one of the most iconic scenes of the series, Simon and Daphne arrange to "form an attachment" and pretend to fall in love to solve both of their problems with Lady Whistledown. The arrangement sets the scene for the rest of the popular series.

The outdoor ball was actually filmed at Grade I listed Stowe House, Buckinghamshire which is just a few miles from Silverstone and the Northamptonshire border.

The Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens in London no longer exist so Stowe's Temple of Venus provided the backdrop for the ball and other scenes for the ball were filmed in Castle Howard, York.

Stowe House is used as a wedding venue and it is open to the public, with tours available of the home and its extensive gardens.

Take a look a the stunning Stowe House with these pictures from Chronicle & Echo's archives from various years.

