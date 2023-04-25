Mr Hyde film in production in Northamptonshire ahead of worldwide launch

Northamptonshire based DB13 Productions is thrilled to announce its latest project, "Mr Hyde," a retelling of the notorious story of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, set to release in winter 2023.ith All-Star Cast

Mike Parker JR has been brought on board as the Casting Director, and Tony Curl as the Script and Story Director. This talented team will ensure that the film reaches its full potential and captivates audiences worldwide.

Dan Brothers, the Managing Director of DB13 Productions, is excited about the opportunity to work with such an outstanding team of professionals. "We have managed to gather a fantastic cast from people with huge on-screen experience to people who will be on set for the first time. It's a privilege to work with so many great people, and I can't wait to get started," said Dan Brothers.

Pre Production artwork

This is the third feature film that DB13 Productions has produced, with previous projects "Legacy" and "13th Day of Christmas" available to watch on major streaming platforms. However, "Mr Hyde" is expected to be the standout feature film for the group. "Mr Hyde is another level for us," said Richie Crichton. "The people involved, the locations, the budget, and the experience - it's going to be a lot of hard work and fun."

The team are excited about the opportunity to work with a fantastic cast, which includes Adam Still (Eastenders, Holby City), Rachel Warren (Rise of The Footsoldier), Amber Doig-Thorne (Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey), Jake Cornish (Love Island), and Scott Rees (Out For Vengeance). The film promises to be a thrilling retelling of the classic tale, with an impressive production team and cast that are sure to bring the story to life. "Mr Hyde" is one of the most highly anticipated films of the winter 2023 season, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Keep an eye on the company's social media pages for updates on the film's progress and release date. DB13 Productions is excited to bring this thrilling story to the big screen and looks forward to sharing it with audiences worldwide.

