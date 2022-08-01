Northampton Filmhouse has lined up a great selection of family films for the summer.

Highlights for the coming weeks include brand new releases Minions: The Rise of Gru, DC League of Super Pets and The Railway Children Return.

The latest releases run alongside the Filmhouse Kids season of classics, such as Aardman Animation favourites Chicken Run and Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit — all priced at just £4.50 a ticket.

The latest Minions movie, The Rise of Gru, is among those on the Northampton Filmhouse big screen this summer

This summer sees the return of the biggest global animated franchise in history, with the sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru, which sees the world’s most despicable supervillain meet the iconic Minions.

Dwayne Johnson stars as Krypto the Super-Dog — Superman’s best friend and loyal companion who also happens to be the Dog of Steel — in animated action adventure film DC League of Super Pets, !

From director Morgan Matthews comes a new film inspired by one of the most beloved British family films of all time, The Railway Children Return, an enchanting, moving and heart-warming adventure for all generations to enjoy together.

Families can take advantage of a new Family Summer Ticket, at £32 for four — either two adults and two children, or one adult and three kids — when booking any of the above films.

The Filmhouse Kids season brings back well-loved family favourites throughout the summer, starting with a great selection from the Aardman Animations back catalogue.

Perhaps best known for creating the characters Wallace and Gromit, Nick Park’s animation company has entertained the nation for more than 45 years, crafting family films that have set box office records while never losing the unique British sense of humour loved around the world.

Films already on sale for the summer include Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep and Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit. Bookings will open soon for Early Man, The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists! and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.