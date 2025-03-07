Meet the Northants barn dance caller who appeared in ITV’s Dancing on Ice alongside TOWIE star

Meet the Northants barn dance caller who appeared in a recent episode of ITV’s Dancing on Ice alongside a reality television star from The Only Way Is Essex.

Lisa Heywood helps to organise barn dance events in Weedon and was contacted by ITV to feature on Dancing On Ice, in the episode which aired on February 23.

She taught TOWIE star Dan Edgar and his partner Vanessa James some barn dance moves to tie into their routine to ‘Oklahoma’, which saw him through to the semi final.

As her parents were in a ceilidh band, Lisa started barn dancing as soon as she could walk – and also did ballet, tap and modern styles from the age of five.

Her mother was also a ‘caller’, who teaches dance moves to the crowd, and Lisa took this up after attending a workshop ahead of turning 18.

Though she never anticipated she would start calling herself, she joined the ceilidh society at university and has been calling at weddings, parties and community events ever since.

It was a surprise to Lisa when she received an email from Dancing on Ice after they found her on social media, requesting her to run a class for the couple ahead of musicals week.

Lisa described Dan, Vanessa and the team as “absolutely lovely”. They were taught a few different sequences, which included classic moves like the do-si-do and polka, and the caller said it was “surreal” to see it on the television days later.

Lisa was pleased to see barn dancing given a space on primetime weekend television, particularly as the older generation often recall their experiences and it is “sad to have lost that”.

She was not allowed to talk about her experience until after it aired, and Lisa immediately received messages from people who spotted her – including clients of ‘Independence for Me’ which supports disabled adults to live independently in Daventry.

Lisa runs a weekly barn dance class for the group, and Dan and Vanessa were kind enough to record a video especially for them.

“I think that barn dances are really special because they bring people of all ages and backgrounds together,” said Lisa.

“So often people think dancing is only for professionals, or something that’s a performance for other people. The great thing about barn dance is that it’s social dancing – it’s not a performance. I say that having fun is more important than getting it right.”

Lisa has been involved in running barn dances from Weedon Village Hall since 2023 with the Northampton Ceilidhs group, which launched back in 2009. The next dance is planned for next Friday (March 14), when Lisa is calling the routines and there will be live music.