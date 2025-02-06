Meet the Northampton trio who received ‘phenomenal turnout’ at their Leicester Square film premiere

Meet the Northampton trio who received a “phenomenal turnout” at their Leicester Square film premiere, ahead of its upcoming release on Amazon Prime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Brothers, Richard Crichton and Richard Smith have lived in the county for the last three decades and formed DB13 Productions during the pandemic.

Dan and Richard Crichton went to school together and reconnected around six years ago. As Dan was already involved in the television and film world, he expressed interest in producing with Richard and he was on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was doing theatre production in Moulton where Dan met Richard Smith, and he too was interested in producing films with the pair.

Dan Brothers, Richard Crichton and Richard Smith formed DB13 Productions during the pandemic.

The trio now run their award-winning production company, which creates content for distribution across the globe and it all started here in the county.

Their latest film ‘Mr Hyde’ is a psychological drama based loosely on the original Jekyll and Hyde story, but sharing the emotional experience of Mr Hyde being trapped inside someone else’s body.

They have released two other films on Amazon Prime since the pandemic, and have a total of five features and three shorts to their names.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in mid-January when around 200 people gathered for the premiere of Mr Hyde in London’s Leicester Square, bringing individuals together from the film, music, television and photography worlds.

It was in mid-January when around 200 people gathered for the premiere of Mr Hyde in London’s Leicester Square, bringing individuals together from the film, music, television and photography worlds.

“It was amazing and one of the top three nights of my life,” Dan told the Chronicle & Echo. “It was really positive and people understand we are making independent films with talented people and ambitious scripts.”

Dan wanted to spotlight Northamptonshire’s potential in the film industry. Having used Northampton locations and actors in their films, Dan wants the county’s talent to be recognised – as some people believe this is only possible to find in cities.

DB13 Productions’ upcoming independent film ‘The Accused’ is the next focus of 2025, and they also hope to start the production of another in the summer once they have sourced funding.

For more information on DB13 Productions, visit the production company’s Instagram page here.