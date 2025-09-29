'I'll bring a lot of noise to the Big Brother House': Northampton political events manager stars in ITV show...but she's already up for eviction

A political events manager from Northampton has stepped through the doors of the Big Brother House for the new series on ITV2...but she might already be on the way out.

Twenty-five-year-old Emily was among the strangers unveiled in the launch show on ITV2 on Sunday night, presented by AJ Odudu and Will Best. But in a shock twist, Emily is one of three housemates who might be evicted on the show this evening, Monday.

Emily and two others received the most votes for eviction in the house – and one will be leaving in the show tonight.

Before going into the house, Emily gave an interview, revealing her thoughts and ambitions:

Why did you apply to be on this new series of Big Brother?

I applied because I love doing things for the plot. I love a fun experience and meeting new people. And I guess this is just another crazy chapter in my very crazy life!

What do you think you’ll bring to the House?

I'll definitely bring a lot of noise. But also, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. I'm so enthusiastic that people often think I'm being sarcastic. However, I will definitely bring fun, so I'll make sure that nobody is bored in the house.

What are you looking forward to the most about being a Housemate?

I'm looking forward to meeting all the other housemates. Working in politics, I've met all sorts of characters, so I'm definitely used to a big range of personalities. But I just love meeting new people and seeing what they have to offer.

Do you have a strategy for making it to the final?

I haven't really thought about a strategy, although I do think people look at me and think I'm very ditzy because I've got blonde hair and fake nails. So, I think that could definitely play to my advantage, because they better watch out! I'm actually a lot cleverer.

What are you most likely to get nominated for?

I think I'm most likely to be nominated for talking too much or being too loud, because I just let the impulsive thoughts out when there's something I want to say. I can't stand silence. I have to fill the silence all the time. So, I'm sure that might give some Housemates a headache, but I think it's fun.

Tell us one thing about yourself you think will surprise people the most.

People are often surprised that I'm into politics because maybe I don't fit the normal stereotype. Also, I'm a massive football fan - I go to home and away games by myself. Up the Villa!

What would you do with the money if you won?

If I win the money, I want to go on holiday. First and foremost, treat the girls. But then, I think I'd be a bit sensible and maybe put some aside. But that’s kind of boring, so who knows, I might just end up splashing it all and having a good time!

Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.