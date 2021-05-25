Hunt on for Hunted - the TV show makers want Northamptonshire contestants

Makers of a TV show have called for Northamptonshire residents to sign up to go on the run and evade capture by a crack team of detectives to take home a share of £100,000

Shine TV, who make Hunted, are appealing for contestants from the county for the programme shown on Channel 4 for their sixth series.

The series will follow a number of volunteers as they try to go off grid and become a fugitive in the UK - and win their share of the £100,000 to be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

A spokesman for Shine TV said: "We're looking for ordinary people to go on the run and try to disappear in one of the most watched nations on Earth. If you had to disappear tomorrow, for whatever reason - with some of the world's best investigators looking for you, and some of the most cutting edge technology tracking you, could you just vanish?

"Hunted really is open to everyone - we've had 18-year-olds to 80-year-olds on the show before, and people from all kinds of backgrounds, from those who have served in the military to those who have never done anything like Hunted before.

"We would welcome applications from Northamptonshire to join the fugitives.

"Every contestant will find themselves in different situations whilst on the run - everyone's journey is unique. They could be camping in muddy fields, laying low with friends or hopping between B&Bs."

A jackpot of £100,000 will be shared equally between the winners and for those who take part 'reasonable pre-agreed loss of earnings' will be paid to everyone who participates.

To apply for Hunted click here for the application form . Applications close on June 12.