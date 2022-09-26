Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff reveals inspiration behind launch of Northampton academy

As Strictly Fever grips the nation with the launch of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, former professional dancer Kristina Rihanoff says she will be watching the show with her daughter Mila.

The six-year-old tot will have no problem commentating on the contestants’ performances.

“It’s really funny,” says Kristina. “Mila is just six years old and has only been dancing a year but already she is starting to understand what good dancing is and isn’t. She always says, ‘I like this and I don’t like that! It’s really sweet.”

Kristina Rihanoff during a class at her Bespoke Ballroom Dance Academy at Soo Yoga

In fact, Mila was one of the reasons Kristina opened dance and drama academy, Bespoke Ballroom at Soo Yoga studio in Northampton in 2018.

“I wanted to give my daughter the same journey in ballroom dancing that I did,” says the Strictly star.

Now Kristina wants to give even more children the opportunity to develop skills in ballroom and Latin dancing which is why she is expanding the dance and drama academy to incorporate new classes for children, teens and adults too.

Kristina says: “We are opening more classes in the ballroom academy including a new beginner class for children to replace those who have moved up to novice, and some brand new classes for teens and adults. Everybody watches Strictly and parents with teens often say to me ‘I’d love to do an activity with my teenage son or daughter.’ Well now I am offering them an opportunity to take dance classes together.”

Kristina Rihanoff during a class at her Bespoke Ballroom Dance Academy at Soo Yoga

“Funnily enough, a lot of children don’t know about my showbiz background. The parents do but not the children. I left the BBC TV show Strictly Come Dancing after eight years when I had Mila.”

They may not have seen her on television, but the children who dance at Bespoke Ballroom experience Kristina’s passion for dance and for teaching.

She says: “The thing I enjoy the most in life is to teach children – it’s the most joyful and the most rewarding thing ever. It’s the best feeling ever to see the next generation fall in love with dancing.

“Whether they choose to make a career out of it; if it takes them off the street for a couple of weeks or prises them away from social media, ballroom dancing is a wonderful activity.

Kristina Rihanoff dancing with her daughter, Mila

“As well as learning new skills in dancing, children develop their confidence and learn social skills as well.”

Commenting on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing this year, Kristina is pleased that the popular show is leading the way in celebrating diversity. Among the contestants competing are two same sex couples, and a former Paralympian of short stature.

Kristina says: “I think the show does a fantastic job of celebrating diversity. Anything can be done in dance in terms of choreography and I’m sure it will be a very interesting journey.”