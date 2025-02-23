Film following Northants’ Olympian rhythmic gymnast set to screen at Northampton Film Festival

Ellie-Bea Thomas (front centre) as she trains for Special Olympics

A film following Northamptonshire’s own Ellie- Bea Thomas as she trains for the upcoming Special Olympics World Games is set to screen at Northampton Film Festival.

The inspiring new documentary, Six for Gold, will be shown at Northampton Film Festival, running from 7th to 15th March.

Ellie is a rhythmic gymnast with Down syndrome who lives in Milton Malsor.

She has already won a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games two years ago in Germany 2023.

Eliie-Bea Thomas and Fabia Martin

The film captures Ellie’s dedication and determination on the road to competition.

Director Fabia Martin said she was originally drawn to tell the story of Ellie-Bea when she saw a photograph of the gymnast taken by her co-filmmaker Rory.

“He had taken a really beautiful portrait of Ellie-Bea which had been shortlisted for the Portrait of Britain Awards the year before. It was a beautiful image of Ellie holding some of her apparatus looking really strong, almost regal.

I saw it on social media in a post that said that Ellie was training for the Special Olympics.

Ellie-Bea Thomas filmed for documentary Six For Gold

“I hadn’t heard of the Special Olympics,” said Fabia, “As a filmmaker I thought if I haven’t then there must be other people who also hadn’t heard of the Special Olympic World Games, and I immediately wanted to know more.”

The Special Olympics World Games is set to take place from 8th to 15th March 2025 in Turin in Italy.

Filmmaker Fabia Martin, from Dorset, who directed Six for Gold, shares why she loved telling Ellie Bea’s story and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the filming process in a video feature for digital magazine, Northantsmag which can be viewed online at Northantsmag.co.uk.

Six For Gold will be screened at Delapre Abbey on Friday March 7th.

Tickets to watch the film Six For Gold and many other independent films can be found here: www.northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk