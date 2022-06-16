Film festival at Northampton’s Delapre Abbey will show Harry Potter, Mamma Mia, Encanto and more

A new film festival featuring five blockbuster movies is coming to Delapré Abbey in Northampton this weekend.

‘Picnic in the Park’ - organised by Outdoor Cinema - will take place in the grounds of the historic abbey from Friday, June 17 to Saturday, June 19.

The event will feature showings of Bohemian Rhapsody, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and then - to close the weekend - Encanto.

Encanto is one of five blockbuster films that will be shown at the Picnic in the Park film festival at Delapre Abbey.

Event organiser at Outdoor Cinema, Mo Davies, said: "It will be unlike any other outdoor cinema experience you’ve been to. We will have a fun-filled evening of entertainment and dancing to start the summer off with. This is our third festival this summer and they are liked so well as we know by the five-star reviews that come in.”

Each film will be part of a mini festival lasting four or five hours with music played before the film starts.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own picnics and there will be catering units onsite.

Whilst dressing up is optional, there may be prizes given out to those best dressed at the event.

Mo continued: “Covid-19 has impacted all our lives in so many different ways and, to bring this film festival event outdoors in a safe environment, whilst still having lots of fun is going to be really special."